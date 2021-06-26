Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

16 Best Moments From Miley Cyrus' Stand By You Peacock Pride Concert

The Peacock special Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You is a touching tribute to the LGTBQ+ community in honor of Pride Month. See the top moments, celeb guests, hottest duets and more!

Something to smile about. 

Miley Cyrus brought sequins, feathers and plenty of her sparkling personality to the historic Ryman Auditorium in her hometown of Nashville, TN to celebrate Pride Month with a special Peacock concert event tonight, June 25. From disco covers to drag queen performers, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You was a moving tribute to the long "Climb" for LGBTQ+ rights and representation. Plus, it was one heck of a party! 

Special guests Maren MorrisLittle Big TownBrothers OsborneOrville PeckMickey Guyton and more stars aligned to share a message of love and acceptance. And yes, there were plenty of "Dancing Queen"s.

"This feels like a peaceful protest," Miley shared on Instagram on June 23 ahead of the streaming premiere. "There are laws endangering the lgbtq+ community all around the country and even here in my home state - We can't stop and we won't stop doing everything in our power to create the changes we want to see not just here but AROUND THE WORLD! You've gotta start somewhere! So I've begun in Nashville, TN for my #mileypridespecial coming to @peacocktv June 25th!"  

Check out our 16 favorite moments from Stand By You below! 

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You is streaming now on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

