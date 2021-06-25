Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photos of True Thompson in Honor of Major Milestone

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Goes to Kim for Surrogacy Advice

Reaching a new milestone.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 158 millionth Instagram follower on Friday, June 25 by posting adorable new snapshots with three-year-old daughter True Thompson. The series of pics featured Khloe looking as stylish as ever in a Fendi ensemble while holding baby True. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!!" Khloe captioned this morning. "We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."

True even gives Khloe a kiss on the cheek in two especially sweet photos. The sweet moment comes just four days after the news of Khloe and Tristan Thompson's split.

Khloe also had been discussing surrogacy to expand her family with Tristan prior to their break-up.

However it seems the focus currently is on co-parenting True. "Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad, so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her," a source told E! News.