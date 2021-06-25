Jared Padalecki Says He's "Gutted" Over Exclusion From Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Spinoff

Jared Padalecki doesn't appear to be in a super mood that Jensen Ackles will be carrying on the Supernatural franchise without him.

The 38-year-old Gilmore Girls alum took to Twitter on Thursday, June 24 to share his apparent surprise that Jensen, his co-star for 15 seasons on The CW's beloved drama, is developing a prequel series that he's set to narrate as his character Dean Winchester, in addition to serving as a producer.

Several hours after Jensen, 43, posted a news article about the new project, titled The Winchesters, Jared quote-tweeted him and claimed to have had no idea the spinoff is in the works.

"Dude," wrote the actor who played Dean's brother, Sam Winchester. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

Fans were understandably confused by the message, as it seems hard to believe that Jared wouldn't have been looped in. After all, what many fans loved about the original Supernatural series that signed off in November 2020 was the chemistry between the two leads.