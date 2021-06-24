How Sam Asghari Helped “Empower” Britney Spears to Share Her Truth About the Conservatorship

Weitere : Can Britney Spears End Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is certainly stronger than yesterday.

The "Lucky" singer spoke ​to a superior court judge on June 23, about the mistreatment she has allegedly endured during her 13-year conservatorship led by father, Jamie ​Spears, 68. Britney powerfully stood her ground in a lengthy speech about why she believes she does not need a conservator anymore.

And, it turns out, her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, has been right by Britney's side the whole time, empowering her to speak up.

One source close to Sam exclusively revealed to E! News, "Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders. She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."