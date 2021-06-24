Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead and More Unlikely Celebrity Couples You Need to Know About

Weitere : Renee Zellweger's Last "What/If" Moment

Renée Zellweger has a new man in her life.

According to multiple outlets, the Academy Award winner is dating Ant Anstead, who was previously married to HGTV star Christina Haack. TMZ reports the actress met the Brit on the set of his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The show is basically a combination of MTV's Pimp My Ride and Celebrity IOU, with Ant and his co-host Cristy Lee helping the stars gift their loved ones with a new car.

The Bridget Jones' Diary actress participated in one of the episodes earlier this month, according to TMZ, and that's how she met her new love interest.

Prior to dating Ant, the starlet was in a longterm relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II, though it now seems she has her sights set on the newly-divorced 42 year old.

Like Ant, Renée was previously married. She wed country star Kenny Chesney after just four months of dating, but they went their separate ways five months later.