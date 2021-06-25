Inside Chris Lane's "Unpredictable" First Weeks of Parenthood With Lauren Bushnell

Weitere : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane has some "Big, Big Plans" for a very special year.

After the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on touring, the country singer is heading back on the road this fall for his "Fill Them Boots" tour with Tyler Rich. And though he continues to release new music including the personal track "Ain't Even Met You Yet," Chris is honed in on his greatest job at all.

Oh yes, Chris is officially a father after welcoming a baby boy with wife Lauren Lane (formerly Bushnell) earlier this month.

"It's been a little exhausting, but it's been the most incredible thing and we're both so blessed and happy," Chris shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's been so unpredictable. I've heard so many people say, ‘You just get ready. You better hold on tight' and I expected to be exhausted and to not get nearly the amount of sleep that I'm used to, but I think that's probably been the hardest part."

While baby Dutton loves to sleep when the sun is shining, nighttime is a different story. But if you ask Chris, the 3 a.m. house parties are totally worth it.