You'll Get Secondhand Embarrassment Watching This Mythic Quest Sneak Peek

A quest for love cut short.
In this exclusive clip from Mythic Quest's season two finale, which arrives on Apple TV+ June 25, David (David Hornsby) gives Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) a cringe-worthy update on his personal life. This admission comes about after the once feuding co-creative directors inform the often-incompetent executive producer that they're working together again.
"Good news, buddy," Ian starts off in the clip. "Mom and Dad are getting back together."
A confused David offers up a simple, "Huh?" Per Poppy, the two leaders have put their issues behind them and are partners once more, adding, "But, for real this time."
Despite Ian and Poppy's assurance that they're working together on an expansion, which will be on time and on budget, David seems less than enthused. "We thought that'd cheer you up," Ian comments. "What's going on?"
Without saying much, David reveals, "Yeah, of course you did, 'cause when you commit to someone you expect them to be happy."
Before long, Poppy pieces together that "things took a turn with the widow." According to David, his girlfriend declined his invitation to move in.
"Actually, first she said that we've only been dating a few months and she didn't feel like we were at that level yet," he dishes. "Which I misread the signals, and so, I got down on one knee."
Expressing what we're all thinking, Poppy says, "Ooh no."
David confirms that he did indeed propose, which inspires Ian to offer up his own, "Oh no."
"Then she said no," David continues. "But I figured, 'Hey! I'm already down here, so I might as well…'"
Ian interrupts, "You didn't."
To which David responds, "I begged. On my knees. And I said, 'Hey! You know, show her your soft underbelly, that's what a wolf does sometimes—if he has to.' And she did not like that."
As David puts it himself, this proposal "did not go well."
Watch the hilariously awkward scene for yourself above.
Don't forget to catch Mythic Quest's season two finale June 25 on Apple TV+.