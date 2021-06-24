Um, Kim Kardashian Clogged the Toilet and We're Screaming

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Goes to Kim for Surrogacy Advice

Whoop, there it is.

Kim Kardashian didn't mind discussing a TMI bathroom moment during a conversation about Khloe Kardashian finding a surrogate. In an exclusive bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim dished on her own little number two.

"Guys, I don't know what to do," Kim teases. "I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that."

While Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian can't stop laughing, it's clear Kim wasn't kidding around. Will they have to replace the toilet next?

Kim's mind has hilariously been in the gutter lately, with the mother of four throwing a poop-themed birthday party for daughter North West on June 16. "Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party," Kim captioned a sweet (and most likely, stinky) pic of North's b-day bash featuring custom Stoney Clover Lane duffle bags decorated with poop emojis, matching balloons and onesies for North's pals to wear. It's feces fantastic!