KardashiansJennifer AnistonPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to His Crush on Jennifer Aniston

During the Friends reunion, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston revealed their crushes on each other. Here’s how his ex, Natalie Imbruglia responded.

von Elana Rubin Jun 24, 2021 17:21Tags
Jennifer AnistonFreundschaftDavid SchwimmerPromis
Weitere: Is David Schwimmer Up to Do a "Friends" Reboot?

Were David Schwimmer, 54, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, as hush-hush about their crushes on each other during Friends production as they thought? Turns out, more people responded to their reunion revelation with a big Chandler-style, "I knew it!" 

After Schwimmer and Aniston revealed that they had feelings for each other while filming Friends, one of Schwimmer's exes, Natalie Imbruglia, 46, shared how she felt—and what she knew—about the situation.

Asked about Schwimmer and his feelings for Aniston during a recent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, she jokingly asked the hosts, per the Daily Mail, "Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" 

Imbruglia continued, "I thought that too. No, I'm joking." 

The "Torn" singer then replied more seriously, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued. "I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."

foto
Friends Real-Life Loves

During the Friends reunion, Schwimmer revealed, "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other."

NBC

But unfortunately the timing didn't work out for them. (For what it's worth, Schwimmer and Imbruglia's 1996-1997 romance would have put them in the series' third season.)

"It was like two ships passing," Schwimmer explained, "because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

But now that both of the actors are currently single… who knows, maybe they are each others' lobsters.

Top Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Recalls Rude Friends Guest Star

2

Britney Spears' Mom Is "Very Concerned" After Hearing, Attorney Says

3

Paris Hilton's Family Reacts to Britney Spears Court Hearing Mention

4

Britney Spears Tells All During Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

5

Lily James and Sebastian Stan Strip Down as Newlyweds Pam & Tommy