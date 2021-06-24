Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Video of Son Henry on His Birthday

Weitere : Does Julia Roberts Yell at Her Kid's Soccer Games?

Kids, they grow up so fast—you take your eyes off them for just a few years and suddenly they're teens.

Last week, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's youngest son Henry turned 14 years old, and the proud father celebrated the major milestone by posting a rare video of the teenager to Instagram.

"Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn," he wrote alongside a clip of Henry skateboarding on June 18. "Ya Henry."

Roberts and Moder, who celebrated 18 years of marriage last July, are also parents to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 16. And while they may be an Oscar-winning actress and Emmy-nominated cinematographer to the rest of the world, at home, they're Mom and Dad: They make breakfast, drive their kids to school and provide the orange slices for soccer games.

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that," Roberts told Oprah Winfrey in a 2018 Harper's Bazaar profile after the media mogul asked if her kids had realized she's one of the world's biggest stars. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.' Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"