Joshua Bassett Addresses Those Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Love Triangle Rumors

You probably feel déjà vu hearing about Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Well, so does Joshua when it comes to those love-triangle rumors.



The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star opened up about the buzzworthy matter in a recent interview with GQ. Although the actor doesn't go into great detail surrounding the subject that every twentysomething (and, let's be real, quite a few thirtysomethings) are discussing, he did share that "people don't know what they're talking about."



The 20-year-old actor also added that he feels like the "hardest thing" he's had to do has been to "bite his tongue."



However, he continued, "The reality is, it's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls--t, so I just don't."



Joshua also encouraged fans to focus on the talent of the two stars rather than the possibility of their love lives. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he said. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."