The Sexiest TV Shows You Won't Want to Miss

Summer is just heating up.

We're, of course, referring to the upcoming premiere of Netflix's Sex/Life. The new dramedy, which will debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 25, is set to make subscribers sweat as it follows free spirit-turned-suburban housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she takes a titillating walk down memory lane.

"Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," teased Netflix's description. "Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here—and then her husband finds her journal."

However, as the latest trailer for the series hints, this discovery may lead to one hell of a sexual revolution for Billie and her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel).