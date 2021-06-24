Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America Explores How Notorious Criminals Evaded Capture

The upcoming A&E series Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America seeks to explain how five serial killers evaded capture over the course of two decades.
As many Americans are aware, serial killers Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Gary Ridgway and Dennis Rader killed dozens of individuals combined during their killing sprees throughout the '70s and '80s. Though they were all eventually caught and convicted on numerous counts of murder, the A&E special seeks to understand the "culture and events that allowed five of the most notorious serial killers to all be active during the same period of time."
Survivors, investigators, psychologists, victim's family members and more individuals with knowledge of the crimes offer their accounts of that time.
In the exclusive trailer below, one person remarks, "You could sit next to them on a bus or train, and you could never associate them with being the worst serial killers in U.S. history."
Two of the five men are still alive today. Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, was convicted of 49 murders in 2003, though prosecutors said he confessed to killing 71 women. He remains in federal prison.
Meanwhile, BTK Killer Dennis Rader is serving out his sentence in a Kansas federal prison. In 2005, he was finally arrested and pleaded guilty to 10 murders, which took place between 1974 and 1991.
Bundy passed away in 1989, while Gacy and Dahmer both died in 1994.
To learn more about the notorious serial killers tune in to A&E's Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America when the three-night event begins on Sunday, August 15 at 9 p.m.