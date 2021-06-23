Tristan Thompson Granted $50,000 in Libel Lawsuit Involving Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: What Went Wrong This Time?

Tristan Thompson has scored in the court of law. The basketball player, 30, won a conditional default judgment in a libel lawsuit against a woman that he said falsely claimed he fathered her son.

Kimberly Alexander was ordered to pay him $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, in a conditional default judgment issued on Tuesday, June 22.

Thompson filed his lawsuit against Alexander in May 2020, after she claimed he is the father of her 5-year-old son. (He is, in fact, dad to 4-year-old Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig and 3-year-old True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian).

"Plaintiff contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father," according to the judgment obtained by E! News.

He originally requested $100,000 in damages for "damages for loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings," and Thompson testified that he had not received an endorsement deal since January 2020. However, the judge found there was "insufficient evidence" that Alexander's accusations were the cause and granted him $50,000 instead, per the court document.