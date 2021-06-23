Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Feud Takes Center Stage in New Lifetime Movie Trailer

Weitere : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Sweet Messages From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are once again getting the royal treatment. This time, courtesy of Lifetime.

The network's latest film, Meghan and Harry: Escaping the Palace, will dive into the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey which detailed their decision to ultimately step down as senior royals and the alleged racism Meghan faced during her time in the U.K.

In the sneak peek released June 22, Prince Harry (played by Jordan Dean) says to his struggling wife (Sydney Morton), "I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it."

To which she replies, "I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can't lose you."

Though there have been other movies made about the couple, this will be the first detailing their departure from the royal family. In a bombshell Instagram post in January 2020, they announced the news and shared they were moving to North America.