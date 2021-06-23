20+ Must-See Concerts in 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Concerts are back!

Whether you've been dreaming of singing screaming "Watermelon Sugar" at the top of your lungs or want to get in your feels while watching Elton John or Bruno Mars or have been praying for the chance to rock out to Green Day, Fall Out Boy or Weezer, you finally have the chance!

To kick off a summer full of concerts and festivals, the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert event is premiering this Friday on Peacock. The "Midnight Sky" artist will be joined by LGBTQ+ allies like Marren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton and more special performances. Not to mention, having a Miley Cyrus concert in your living room is a pretty good way to spend a Friday night!

Besides jamming out to Miley, we rounded up the top upcoming concerts and tours you're not going to want to miss. Scroll below to check out who you can see perform IRL!