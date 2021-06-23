KardashiansJennifer AnistonPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

20+ Must-See Concerts in 2021

Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Jason Aldean are just some of the singers hitting the road in 2021. Get your tickets to the hottest shows in our music guide.

von Cassie Esparza, Emily Spain Jun 23, 2021 19:25
Concerts in 2020, Miranda Lambert, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Post MaloneGetty Images/E! Illustration

Concerts are back!

Whether you've been dreaming of singing screaming "Watermelon Sugar" at the top of your lungs or want to get in your feels while watching Elton John or Bruno Mars or have been praying for the chance to rock out to Green Day, Fall Out Boy or Weezer, you finally have the chance!

To kick off a summer full of concerts and festivals, the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You concert event is premiering this Friday on Peacock. The "Midnight Sky" artist will be joined by LGBTQ+ allies like Marren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton and more special performances. Not to mention, having a Miley Cyrus concert in your living room is a pretty good way to spend a Friday night!

Besides jamming out to Miley, we rounded up the top upcoming concerts and tours you're not going to want to miss. Scroll below to check out who you can see perform IRL!

lesen
How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL
Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock
Harry Styles

Love On Tour August 2021 - October 2021

In support of his newest album Fine Line, Harry Styles is hitting the road! The solo artist's show will feature his single "Watermelon Sugar" along with more fan-favorite music.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Eddie Malluk/WireImage.com
The Eagles

Hotel California 2020 Tour August 2021 - October 2021

The iconic rock band's tour will feature stops in the US playing their greatest hits.

BUY NOW: Vivid Seats

Skyler Barberio for KROQ
Green Day

Hella Mega Tour July 2021 - July 2022

Don't be an American Idiot and miss out on the chance to see the legendary rock band live! The summer tour will also feature Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett

Center Point Road June 2021 - October 2021

Thomas Rhett is will be joined by opening performers Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

Happier Than Ever: The World Tour September 2021 - July 2022

The Grammy nominated artist will be taking her latest album to stages around the world with her Happier Than Ever tour. The show will feature the singer's biggest hits—including "Your Power"—and hit more than 40 cities all over the world. 

BUY NOW: Vivid Seats

Alive Coverage/@alivecoverage
Luke Bryan

Proud To Be Right Here Tour July 2021 - October 2021

The country singer is hitting the road again to give you a summer to remember. The tour will also feature special guests: Dylan Scott, Runaway June and Hammack.

BUY NOW: Vivid Seats

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

The Chromatica Ball July 2021 – August 2021

The Fame Monster will performing her quarantine hits like "Rain On Me" and "Stupid Love" IRL across Europe and North America in a quick but must-see tour. Brb, we're buying our tickets right now!

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jason Aldean

Back In The Saddle Tour July 2021 - January 2022

After the release of his latest album 9, the country singer is headed back on the road for more unforgettable shows! Tour guests will be Hardy and Lainey Wilson, so you don't want to miss out.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Courtesy of KAABOO Del Mar
Post Malone

Various Festivals June 2021 – September 2021

Following the release of his highly anticipated album Hollywood's Bleeding and the first leg of the tour, Post Malone's Runaway tour was set to be one of 2020's must-see concerts, but unfortunately was postponed due to the pandemic. However, you can catch the "Better Now" singer at various festivals across the globe this summer.

BUY NOW: Vivid Seats

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Keith Urban

Keith Urban: Live In Las Vegas September 17 - September 25, 2021

Keith Urban Live will be an experience any country fan will never forget! The singer will hold five nights of concerts at The Colosseum in Ceasar's Palace and include hit songs like "Coming Home" and "Somebody Like You."

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

NBC
Michale Bublé

An Evening with Michael Bublé August 2021 - October 2021

We won't stop and can't stop listening to Michael Bublé! The renowned singer will be hitting over a dozen cities across the U.S., so you can hear his magical voice live.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Exploring The Arts
Billy Joel

Billy Joel August 2021- June 2022

Still performing his greatest hits, Billy Joel is hitting the road again in 2020. The musical icon will be singing fan-favorites like "Piano Man" and bring audiences back in time to hits from his best albums.

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Ronin 47/London Entertainment
Miranda Lambert

Wildcard Tour July 2021 - November 2021

Miranda Lambert will be headlining her Wildcard Tour all over North America. The star will sing some of her newer songs like "It All Comes Out in the Wash," and bring back some of her best classics!

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dan + Shay

The (Arena) Tour July 2021 – December 2021

The "10,000 Hours" duo will take the stage again in 2021 for audiences all over the U.S. If their songs give us all the feels in the radio, we can't imagine what it'll be like to hear them in real life. 

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars July 2021 - August 2020

In case you missed it, Bruno Mars is heading back to Sin City for another round of shows at the MGM Park Theater. The renowned pop artist will be singing hits like "Leave The Door Open" and is sure to get audiences up and dancing!

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records
Elton John

Farewell Yellow Brick Road January 2022 - January 2023

Elton John has been performing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour all over the world since 2018, and it's the last time he'll be hitting the road. Take your last chance to see the iconic performer sing his hit songs like "Rocket Man" and "Your Song." 

BUY NOW: Ticketmaster

Ready for more fun ideas on how to take advantage of the summer months? Here's 5 great girls' trip resorts to book ASAP.

