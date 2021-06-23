Go Inside Chrishell Stause's $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Dream Home

Weitere : Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Chrishell Stause has found a new place to call home sweet home.

After her split from Justin Hartley in 2019, the Selling Sunset star rented a beautiful bachelorette pad in Los Angeles. But earlier this month, the real estate agent purchased a new gorgeous property in the Hollywood Hills for a reported $3.3 million, representing herself in the sale.

"New house. Who dis?" Stause wrote on Instagram on June 13. "#DreamHome #HomeOwner #AHHHHHH."

According to Dirt.com, the 3,352-square-foot midcentury ranch features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. And from the gourmet kitchen and spacious dining area to the giant pool and folding glass doors for indoor-outdoor living, the abode is perfect for entertaining.

There are several glamorous touches throughout the house, too. As Dirt.com notes, European oak flooring, a marble bath and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace are just a few of the stunning details visitors will find upon walking through the stylish residence.