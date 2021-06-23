Why Workout Dresses & Tennis Skirts Are This Summer's Top Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The tennis skirt trend is gaining momentum thanks to stars like Kendall Jenner, Melissa Gorga and Hannah Ann Sluss modeling the right way to pull off the iconic silhouette outside of a tennis match. Most recently, the internet is buzzing with another new athleisure obsession: exercise dresses. And we're here for it!

It's no wonder why tennis skirts and exercise dresses are taking over. Besides offering more comfort and breathability than leggings, both styles allow you to go from the gym to lunch with friends in no time. Whether you wear them for athletic purposes or not, these trendy fits need to be in your closet ASAP! Plus, you can always throw on a graphic tee or denim jacket to dress up your tennis skirt or exercise dress.

Below, we rounded up our favorite exercise dresses and tennis skirts from brands like Alo, Outdoor Voices, Girlfriend Collective, Amazon and more!