Taylor Swift’s Ex Conor Kennedy Takes Ava Dash Relationship Public For the First Time

Taylor Swift is "All Too Well" without Conor Kennedy—and apparently he is doing just fine without her, too.
The 26-year-old was spotted with model Ava Dash, 21, at a party in The Hamptons on Friday, June 18, co-hosted by Andrew Warren, Ryan Thomas-Roth and Danielle Naftali.
Ava is the daughter of Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash and designer Rachel Roy.
"Conor and Ava were so lovely together and dancing with each other the whole night," a source tells E! News. "They helped set up for the event and are two of the most kind and down to earth people. You can really see how in love they are and how comfortable and close they are."
The source continued, "They flew in together for the event to support their close friend, Andrew Warren, and his event since the cause is extremely important to him. They are extremely supportive and helped throughout the event."
Warren, who was photographed with the rumored couple, weighed in on the young duo.
"They are both really good people and amazing friends and I hope they end up together, not just because I love them both, but because I can tell they're both genuinely happy," he told People.
The Pride Month party was Alice in Wonderland-themed and benefitted Keshet, an organization that supports LGBTQIA+ Jewish people. The event was put on in partnership with Lox Club, a Jewish dating app, and produced by CollXab.
Dash rocked a sheer black dress with white stars, along with red lace mesh to the party. Kennedy wore a blue shirt, jeans
, and a jean jacket. The model shared a solo picture of herself from the event on her Instagram page, and in the eigth slide of the post, Kennedy had his arm wrapped around Dash while they both were on a dock.
ET reported the pair were seeing one another back in February.
Long before Kennedy was with Dash, he was spotted with Swift in the summer of 2012. They reportedly ended things a few months later, but many fans think that her song "Begin Again" is about the Kennedy grandson.
Swift just announced that she will actually be going back to her Red era this November. The Red (Taylor's Version) album will be her second re-recorded body of work, after April 2021's Fearless (Taylor's Version). Red came out in November 2012.