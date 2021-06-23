How Becky G’s New Beauty Brand Empowers the Latinx Community

E! News: You've collaborated with brands in the past, but why did it feel like the right time to branch out and launch your own line?

Becky G: "There's been something in the air for me, as a creative person, that felt it was just time. It's something that I've dreamt about since I was so, so young and it's been on my list of things to accomplish. But there's two sides to it: There's a personal side for me that makeup has always been that lane of self-expression. My music is something that I share with everyone, but makeup was always very personal to me and it was something that I was now ready to share on a bigger scale. And then, on top of that, as a consumer of makeup, I think what Treslúce is about and what it represents is something that is very much needed in the beauty space."

"There's so many pioneers in the makeup space that I looked up to and been inspired by, and I would just think to myself, 'What does that look like for me? What would I be about in the makeup space? What would we stand for?' And as we've put together our brand pillars, it's never felt more right. I know it sounds crazy to say at 24 years old. Like, 'Now's the time!' It could've come much later but the truth is, I started wearing makeup so young. We wear makeup so young now, and everyone wears makeup...so, it just felt right."