Tom Girardi's Law Firm Allegedly Loaned Erika Jayne's Businesses Over $20 Million

New allegations are being raised in regards to the finances of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.

According to a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Tom's assets, Erika's businesses allegedly received more than $20 million in loans from her estranged husband's law firm for several years.

"Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal, which appears to simply be a successor company," the trustee alleged in court documents obtained by E! News. "Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

According to the trustee, the motion's aim is to uncover potential recipients of fraudulently transferred monies.

As the court documents stated, "In order to uncover the whereabouts of potential assets of the estate, including the location of millions of dollars of litigation settlement proceeds or other firm assets, which may have been fraudulently transferred to Erika Girardi aka Erika Jayne…the Trustee must examine witnesses who may have first-hand knowledge of this widespread fraud."