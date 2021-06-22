The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Responds to Thomas Admitting Goal of Becoming the Bachelor

There are certain things you don't say out loud when you're a contestant on The Bachelorette, as Thomas has presumably learned the hard way.
The dating show's latest episode, which aired on Monday, June 21, ended with the guys banding together to get more information about Thomas' motives, just as they had teamed up earlier in the proceedings to encourage Katie Thurston to not give a rose to previous villain Karl.
Karl ended up going home, and although Thomas was still in the running by the episode's end, he might not have much time left, judging by Katie's social media presence throughout the evening.
As the show had teased in promos for the episode, the final scene showed Hunter pushing Thomas to follow up on his earlier comments that led the guys to suspect he joined the show with the intention of becoming the Bachelor on a future season.
Ultimately, Hunter directly asked, "Was being the Bachelor—was that a prerogative for you?" This led the real estate agent to stunningly reply, "OK, I can't be [disingenuous] to you guys, and I'm not gonna be. Yes, coming into this, one of the thoughts on my mind was potentially being the next Bachelor."
Given that he and Katie had shared a great connection and strong feelings up until this point, the Bachelorette was understandably surprised while watching Thomas share this on TV, and she made her feelings known on Twitter just after the scene aired on the East Coast. Katie had not been present during Thomas' confession.
"He said what?!" she wrote, adding a GIF reflecting her disbelief.
Nick Viall, who also appeared on the episode and is himself no stranger to Bachelor Nation controversy, weighed in as well. He jokingly posted to social media that a clipboard he was holding was adorned with the words, "Thomas is lying."
This followed a grueling group date that required the men to open up about a time from their past that brings them shame. It also featured Katie sharing about a nonconsensual sexual experience from her past.
Some of the guys, particularly Aaron, felt Thomas wasn't being as honest as the others and was just using the opportunity to sell himself. Katie herself appeared to pick up on this, and later in the date, she asked Thomas to directly tell her about his own "red flags" that he had said existed, but he still refused to give details.
After this one-on-one moment didn't end well, Thomas then interrupted Aaron's time to sit down again with Katie. He told Aaron he believed his own time to be more valuable then Aaron's, and also claimed he told Katie he was falling in love with her, although it later came out that this wasn't actually what he expressed to Katie.
Katie appeared to be getting more clarity about Thomas as she watched the episode. Indeed, she retweeted a fan's message during the episode that read, "thomas dodging questions as he says he's not dodging questions," and included a GIF of a man trying to escape capture.
When another fan tweeted during the episode, "But did he say he was falling in love with her ???," Katie responded with a thinking-face emoji.
Whether Thomas gets Katie's final rose remains to be seen, but he certainly doesn't appear to have made many fans clamor to see him lead The Bachelor.