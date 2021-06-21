Relive Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Highs and Lows

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Grilled About Tristan Thompson on Reunion

A match made in heaven? Not quite.

It's been five years since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first made headlines with their steamy romance in 2016, and their relationship has weathered multiple break-ups, second chances, cheating scandals and of course, the birth of True Thompson. With talks of baby no. 2 and even relocating again for the NBA player's career, Khloe seemed to be all in...but recent allegations of Tristan's playboy ways may have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thinking twice before moving forward.

As of June 21, Khloe and Tristan have decided to go their separate ways with rumors of Tristan being intimate with three women. "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source exclusively told E! News earlier today. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."