Is Alex Rodriguez Dating Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus? Here’s the Truth

Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex-Wife Cynthia After J.Lo Split

New couple alert?! Not so fast...

For the past two months, Alex Rodriguez has been living the single life after he and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement in April.

However, many wondered if the retired MLB player had moved on after he was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, at her birthday party on Saturday, June 19, per Page Six.

The outlet reported the 45-year-old athlete sat right beside the Saturday Night Live producer during an intimate backyard celebration in the Hamptons.

Given the timing of their get-together, it most certainly piqued people's interest. After all, Ben recently rekindled his romance with A-Rod's ex, J.Lo, who he dated and got engaged to in the early aughts.

But Alex's rep confirms to E! News that there's nothing romantic going on between the sports broadcaster and 41-year-old producer. Put simply, "They have been friends for 15 years."