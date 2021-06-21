KardashiansNick CannonPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Inside Kylie Jenner's Insanely Lavish Father's Day Celebration for Travis Scott

A present that gives "Goosebumps." 

Kylie Jenner is showing off the lavish gifts she gave Travis Scott on June 21, one day after Father's Day 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians mogul has sparked romance rumors by reuniting with the father of their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster over a year post-split. 

Kylie adorably shared a sweet tribute to Travis on Sunday, June 20. "Happy fathers day @travisscott [white heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.. [white heart emoji]."

Now, Kylie is giving fans a glimpse into the all-out celebration for Stormi's dad. Kylie posted a series of Instagram Stories capturing giant bouquets of sunflowers, blue balloons reading "Happy Dad's Day," custom cookies and dyed blue roses. "In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Kylie captioned. 

Even Stormi was too cute walking among an indoor sunflower garden complete with a heart arch and cozy cushion set-up. For Kylie's stunning backyard, a green grass-covered couch perfectly added to a luxe lunch with custom family plates. It was a full spectrum of colors as white daisy flowers floated in the pool, leading to a lavender-hued heart and red rose display.

foto
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

While a source told E! News that Kylie and Travis are living separately, the duo are "romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed." They are even confirmed to be "acting like a couple," in case the private botanical garden wasn't proof enough! 

Check out the gorgeous gifts Kylie gave Travis for Father's Day below! And catch up on the headline-making KUWTK reunion online.

Instagram
Here Comes the Sun

Kylie Jenner brought the sun home to Travis Scott with a huge ball bouquet of sunflowers for Father's Day.

Instagram
Father Knows Best

"In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share something special," Kylie captioned with a white heart emoji.

Instagram
Best Dad Ever

Travis adorably played with daughter Stormi Webster in front of dyed blue roses reading, "Daddy." 

Instagram
Happy Dad's Day

Kylie gave blue balloons for "Happy Dad's Day" to Travis. 

Instagram
Cookie Monster

In the on-theme hue, Kylie, Stormi and Travis decorated custom blue heart-shaped cookies. 

Instagram
Floating Flowers

Stormi couldn't help but point out the huge daisy—made of white and yellow roses—that was now floating in her backyard pool!

Instagram
Backyard Bliss

Kylie set up a lavish spread for a meal. 

Instagram
Baby Feet

Custom plates showing off Stormi's growing feet adorned the dinner table. 

Instagram
Flower Power

A stunning display of flowers took over the living room, complete with a heart arch and aisle. 

Instagram
Private Moments

Twinkle lights, yellow pillows and white cushions made up a chic and cozy couch area. 

Instagram
Welcome Home

A sleepy Stormi poses near the all-pink entryway. 

Instagram
Blushing Heart

A mauve-toned heart made up of flowers was surrounded by candles. 

