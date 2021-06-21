Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Are Engaged

Weitere : "Jersey Shore" Stars' Kids Reunite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is all about gym, tan and lots of love.

According to a source, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star proposed to his girlfriend Saffire Matos on Saturday, June 19 at a Southern California beach where she said yes!

"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie revealed to E! News. "Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at."

The source added, "Saffire has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey."

Ronnie hired Event Factory through Bucket List on May 26 to organize the proposal. "It was a surprise and he was very involved in the details!" Thais Campano of Event Factory exclusively shared with E! News. "He got the proposal package, which is romantic theme with boho style, red rose petals on the sand and the marry me letters...They had sushi from a private chef and non-alcoholic champagne. He hired a videographer to get the entire experience and he popped the question during the romantic photoshoot."