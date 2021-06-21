Inside Ben Affleck's "Low-Key" Father's Day With His and Jennifer Garner's Kids

Weitere : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Ben Affleck's Father's Day celebration included a brief visit from Jennifer Garner.

The Oscar winner spent time with his family on Sunday, June 20, including his and Garner's three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. "Ben spent Father's Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house," an eyewitness tells E! News. "In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped off their son Sam to hang out with Ben. Sam was excited to be there and ran inside."

Despite the former couple's split, it seems all is well between the families. "Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss," the source notes. "They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father's Day at home with his family."

While Affleck spent the weekend out of the spotlight, his personal life has been making headlines recently, given his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo director recently proved how serious their relationship really is after he was spotted spending time with Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.