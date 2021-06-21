Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Weitere : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

It's a Below Deck baby boom!

Almost one month after Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares welcomed daughter Lilli, another season two stewardess revealed that she's expecting. On Monday, June 21, Australian-yachtie Alli Dore revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Benny Thompson.

"So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby @bennithompson xx," Alli shared this morning on Instagram with three baby bump pics. In the images, Benny poses alongside the mom-to-be and they even share a sweet kiss.

Co-star Dani was over the moon, commenting, "YYAAAYYY CONGRATULATIONS Lilly can't wait to meet her new friend. You 2 are gonna be amazing parents cause you are 2 amazing humans."

Earlier this month, Alli, who briefly dated first mate Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, opened up to E! News about her romance with Benny. According to the Bravo personality, she's "never been loved like this."