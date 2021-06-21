Katy Perry Shares Rare Footage of Orlando Bloom and Herself From the Night She Gave Birth

In honor of Father's Day, Katy Perry is letting fans see a candid moment from the night she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter.
On Sunday, June 20, the 36-year-old pop star posted throwback footage to Instagram of her fiancé wearing a hospital gown and protective gear, and it appears to have been filmed from the hospital just before Katy gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August. The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shares son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
"happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [daisy and dove emojis]," Katy captioned it. "I love you WHOLE world."
In the video, Orlando is playing serene chanting sounds on a speaker and even sings along with the recording.
"Ready to bring her in, baby," he quipped to Katy. The "Teenage Dream" vocalist then turned the camera on herself and could be seen with a big smile while resting in her hospital bed.
Orlando also posted his own Father's Day tribute to his family with a shirtless Instagram pic of himself outside enjoying a delicious-looking treat for breakfast.
In the Instagram caption, he wrote, "A shout out to all the dads and father figures today." He also explained that he has been reflecting "on what fatherhood has meant for me, especially after becoming a father for the second time."
The star then added, "I'm blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy."
Earlier in the month, Katy and Orlando got to enjoy some particularly special family time by taking Flynn and 9-month-old Daisy with them for a getaway to Venice, Italy while the actor was on a break from filming Carnival Row in Prague.
Screenshots from Katy's video showing the two proud parents can be seen, above.