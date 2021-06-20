Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Look Cozier Than Ever in Her Father's Day 2021 Tribute

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear cozier than ever this Father's Day as they continue to act like a couple again following their 2019 split but remain mum about the status of their relationship.
For the holiday on Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a throwback photo of herself nuzzling the rapper as he holds up their now 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. No one is looking at the camera in the picture, which appears to have been taken on a luxury boat, as the toddler is staring at what appears to be a cove. Kylie is dressed in a white smocked drop-waist dress with puffed sleeves.
"Happy fathers day @travisscott [white heart emoji]," Kylie captioned the photo. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.. [white heart emoji]."
A day earlier, Travis shared on his Instagram Story a video of a massive display of flowers, captioning the clip, "Early Father's Day love."
He and Kylie have remained friendly and have continued to co-parent Stormi since since E! News learned in October 2019 that the two were "taking space apart." However, the two have appeared to act more like a couple in recent weeks.
Last week, Travis and Kylie embraced while appearing with their daughter at the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City, which marked their first joint red carpet appearance since their split. In addition, as the rapper accepted an award onstage, he called the reality star "wifey," marking his first time using his longtime nickname for the star since their breakup.
A source close to the family later told E! News that Kylie and Travis "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."
"Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," the source added. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for [one] another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."