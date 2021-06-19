Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Henry Golding Reveals How Becoming a Father "Puts Everything in Perspective"

Ahead of Father's Day, Henry Golding opened up about becoming a first-time dad and what it's meant to him. He and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, welcomed their daughter back in March.

von Alyssa Morin Jun 19, 2021 23:11
Promi-FamilienInterviewsHolidaysFather's DayHenry Golding

Henry Golding is opening up about his most important role to date: Fatherhood.

It's been nearly three months since the Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. After keeping details of their little one under wraps, the 34-year-old actor is ready to discuss his family life.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Henry candidly shared how his life has changed—for the better, of course!—after becoming a first-time dad.

"It puts everything in perspective," he explained about parenthood. "It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life."

The Last Christmas actor also noted how he and his wife wanted to keep their baby girl out of the spotlight. However, they both eventually had a change of heart.

"We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much,'" he admitted, before adding a conversation his wife had with him, "'I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that.'"

foto
First-Time Dads: Father's Day 2021

As he described of Liv, "I think she felt really comfortable, of course, sort of sharing her experience. It's so important for her to share her experience as a new mother, especially all the challenges that come with that."

Come tomorrow, Sunday, June 20, Henry will celebrate his first Father's Day. But he isn't the only famous dad to mark the special occasion. Take a look at our gallery below and see which other celebs will be enjoying the special holiday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Henry Golding

The Crazy Rich Asians star and wife, Liv Lo Goldingwelcomed their first child together in March. "On March 31st our lives changed forever," the proud mom shared days after her little one's arrival.

Instagram
Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas welcomed daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner in July 2020. A source told E! News that new father Joe "is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." 

Jena Fumes/Instagram
Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo and influencer Jena Frumes found a new junior "Savage Love" with son Jason King Derulo! The baby boy was born in May 2021.

Instagram
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has a new "Story" of his life! The first-time father is dad to daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted in September 2020. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kit Harrington

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington started a family with former co-star (and now wife!) Rose Leslie. The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy in February 2021. 

Instagram / Paige Muniz
Frankie Muniz

Agent Cody Banks is now a dad! Former teen star Frankie Muniz gushed about life as a new parent on Instagram in March 2021. "It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be," the Malcolm in the Middle star shared.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Wyatt Russell

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell added to his star-studded family with his first child, son Buddy Prine Russell. That makes seven grandchildren for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Macaulay Culkin

The American Horror Story star welcomed a baby boy in April 2021 with partner Brenda Song

Instagram / Kellan Lutz
Kellan Lutz

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany announced the arrival of daughter Ashtyn Lilly Lutz in February 2021. The couple welcomed Ashtyn one year after their devastating pregnancy loss in February 2020. 

Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram
Wilmer Valderrama

Heaven on Earth! Wilmer Valderrama found his forever love with daughter Nakano Oceana. "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light...often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more," he captioned an Instagram post to announce the arrival of his and fiancée Amanda Pacheco's daughter on February 15, 2021. "Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter." 

Instagram
Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund got the best Holidate with partner Emma Roberts giving birth to son Rhodes in December 2020. 

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes became a #GirlDad in February 2021 when fiancée Brittany Matthew gave birth to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes

Instagram
Daryl Sabara

This Spy Kid now has a kid of his own! Daryl Sabara became a father when wife Meghan Trainor gave birth to son Riley on February 8, 2021. "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," Daryl wrote on Instagram

