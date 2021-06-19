Olympian Greg Louganis and Johnny Chaillot Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Weitere : Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end.

After eight years of marriage, Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis announced that he and Johnny Chaillot are going their separate ways. The 61-year-old diving champion took to Instagram to share the news about their divorce on Friday evening, June 18.

"At this time, Johnny and I wish to share that we are respectfully and mutually ending our marriage," Greg's statement began. "Marriage among all couples is more often than not challenging, and, particularly during #pridemonth, it's important that we say how grateful we were to be among the first gay couples to have the privilege to marry legally, and face these challenges so many do. It's something not so long ago that many of us were certain would never happen."

He continued, "And so, we make this announcement with that in mind, and to ask for the respect and privacy of anyone heading down this new road we must embrace. Thanks to everyone who has supported and nurtured us all of these years."