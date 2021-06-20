The Best Deals from Wayfair's June Clearance Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon Prime Day isn't the only way to save big this week!
Today through 6/23, Wayfair is hosting a 72-hour clearance sale, which includes insane deals on furniture, appliances, mattresses, decor and more. With outdoor decor starting at $20, area rugs up to 60% off, mattresses starting at $199, small electrics up to 50% off and kitchen & dining furniture clearance up to 55% off, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
Scroll below for our favorite finds from Wayfair's June Clearance Sale!
Flaviana Writing Desk
Available in six bold yet versatile hues, this desk will add a pop of color and elegance to your office.
Zipcode Design Brice 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Elevate your backyard or porch with this 4-piece seating set! And the set is made from weather and UV-resistant engineered wood, so it will last you for many summers to come.
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
In need of a new BBQ to grill all summer? Pick up this charcoal grill! It features porcelain cooking grates with a heavy-duty lid, built-in temperature gauge and a large removable ashtray that covers the entire grill bottom for easy cleanup.
Feliciti Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
This tall tufted headboard will help add height and elegance to your bedroom!
Martello Velvet Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
Score over $300 off this beautiful velvet sofa and chaise! The mid-century modern design will instantly elevate your space and provide a great spot for the whole family to enjoy movie nights.
Dakota Fields Southwestern Cream/Beige Area Rug
A quality rug can transform any space. Not only is this one stylish, it's a great deal!
Saleh Bar and Counter Stool (Set of 4)
Give your kitchen counter a refresh with these bar stools! They'll definitely come in handy when you're hosting your next wine night.
Binghamton Wide Velvet Armchair
Save $780 on this gorgeous accent chair! If your living room is lacking color, definitely pick up this chair.
Keiko Wide Sideboard
If you need additional storage that makes your space look clean and sophisticated, look no further than this dresser. It has a mid-century-inspired design and interior shelves to hide anything you don't visible when guests come over.
GoWISE USA 3.5 Liter Programmable Air Fryer
If you've always wanted a high-tech air fryer, here's your chance to get one on sale! This time-saving device allows you to prepare your favorite foods in 30 minutes or less without using a ton of oil. Plus, it has eight presets for fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish.
PC & Racing Chair
For gamers and those who spend all day in a chair working, this is a must-have purchase! Not only does this chair have an ergonomic design with lumbar support, it has massage feature and a footrest.
