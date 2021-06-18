Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Speak Out Against Michael Costello After "Attack" on Her Character

"Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation," her team continued. "Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same."

The statement concluded, "Chrissy has every right to correct the record and defend her name. She is not interested in making Mr. Costello the target of harassment or abuse from anyone claiming to support her. She hopes this can be a time of honest reflection and healing."

The latest comments from Chrissy and John comes days after the musician told a photographer that Chrissy was doing "great" amongst the controversy she has been facing surrounding resurfaced posts, which accused the star of cyberbullying.

In an article published by Business Insider on June 17, Teigen's team member said that the Instagram direct messages shared by the designer on June 14 are reportedly "fake" and alleged inconsistencies were listed to support the claim. Costello's rep has since denied this in a statement to E! News.