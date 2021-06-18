Why Taylor Swift Says Red Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album

Weitere : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

We are never ever prepared for this kind of announcement—like, ever.

On Friday, June 18, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she shared a big announcement on Twitter. As it turns out, the Grammy winner is set to release a re-recorded album of Red on November 19.

"I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly," she wrote in a personal letter. "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness."

"Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past," she continued. "And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red."