Psalm West Looks So Grown Up in Kim Kardashian's Latest Adorable Photo

Too Fast & Furious and too cute!
Psalm West is ready for a summer road trip in an adorable Instagram pic that mom Kim Kardashian shared on Friday, June 18. The two-year-old tot recently celebrated his big birthday with a construction-themed bash in May 2021, and it seems Psalm's love of cars is only getting started.
The sweet photo shows Psalm behind the wheel of a mini blue Power Wheels Jeep. Psalm is wearing a backwards baseball cap and matching blue bandana-printed shirt while staring straight ahead. No speed bumps here!
Kim previously called Psalm "the joy of our crew" in a heartfelt b-day tribute. Maybe she meant more like pit crew!
"Blue Thunder!" Kim's BFF Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban) commented.
Psalm's passion for vehicles may be inspired by his cousins: Penelope Disick has a taste for cruise control with dad Scott Disick as a passenger, while also posing in a blue Rolls Royce. "Driving Miss Poosh," Scott captioned in April 2021.
Kim gushed over her youngest child, Psalm, who celebrated his second birthday on Mother's Day 2021. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," Kim captioned on Instagram on May 9. "He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"
