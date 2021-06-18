Tearful Jessie J Speaks Out About Battling a Throat Condition

Jessie J is speaking up about the trouble she's facing with her voice.
The 33-year-old singer-songwriter recently shared a message with fans on Instagram, where she detailed battling a throat condition that has affected her ability to sing. Along with the heartfelt caption, the "I Want Love" singer uploaded a short clip of herself tearfully singing in a soft voice, which she explained was sent to a speech therapist as a part of her ongoing recovery.
"The first song I sang was ‘I Want Love,'" she explained in the June 18 post. "Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing brought me to tears. I have never, ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I'm experiencing. Man, it's been hard not singing. It's literally my lifeline and my happiness."
The "Domino" singer went on to explain that it was earlier this year when she began experiencing symptoms related to what turned out to be acid reflux, which took a toll on not only her singing voice, but her overall health.
"In February, I started to feel a burn in my throat constantly," she explained. "I ignored it for a bit as I presumed it was fatigue from the studio. When I went to see a doctor, I was told I have major acid reflux and nodules because I have continued to sing with acid reflux, which was probably caused by the steroids I had taken for my ear late last year."
Back in December, the "Price Tag" singer revealed to fans that she was diagnosed with Meniere's disease, which is an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing loss.
"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," she explained in an Instagram live at the time. "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."
And while the singer explained she is making the best possible effort to fix her condition, she said is "still in the same pain every day." However, Jessie seems to be facing her battle head-on with a positive attitude, "I am still seeing different doctors and doing everything I can to resolve it," she noted. "I PROMISE you that."
"The truth is, I say it on stage all the time: My biggest lesson my whole life has been my health," the Grammy nominee shared. "And I'm in it. Living in it. This my real life and I know I'm being faced with this because I can handle it."
She concluded her message giving thanks to her fans as she works to release new music. "I am so unbelievably grateful to even have music out," she said. "And beyond grateful for your support and endless love."