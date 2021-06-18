Kate Middleton Announces Major New Project With a Subtle Nod to George, Charlotte and Louis

Weitere : Kate Middleton "Can't Wait to Meet" New Niece Lilibet Diana

On an important day for children in Britain, Kate Middleton kept her own kids close.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked a milestone a decade in the making on Friday, June 18: the launch of The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. Having spent much of the last 10 years as a royal focused on mental health advocacy, the mother of three reflected on getting to this next step.

"My own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood actually started with adults and not with children. It was about prevention," she explained in a video shared online. "I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today's toughest social challenges and what more we could to help with the rising rates of poor mental health."

After her many conversations with experts—from parents to neuroscientists—"what has become clear," she said, "is that the best investment for our future happiness is in the first five years of life."