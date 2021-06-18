Chrissy Teigen's Team Claims Michael Costello Shared Fake Screenshots of Alleged Bullying

Weitere : John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's "Doing Great" Amid Controversy

Chrissy Teigen's team is responding to Michael Costello's recent claim of alleged cyberbullying.



In an article published by Business Insider on June 17, Teigen's rep has said that the Instagram direct messages shared by Costello on June 14—accusing Teigen of cyberbullying the designer in 2014—are fake. E! News has reached out to Michael's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The outlet noted that the screenshots showed inconsistencies that may suggest they were altered in some fashion. According to People, examples of the alleged inconsistencies include a missing verified checkmark next to Teigen's name, which would suggest the screenshots were taken in 2014, before Instagram's verification program had launched. However, reportedly, the same screengrab features purple and blue messages, which is a recent design added by the social media platform last year.

In addition, the alleged screenshots also reportedly show a video chat icon, which is a feature that debuted on Instagram in 2018. Plus, according to Business Insider, the text also allegedly appears alongside a profile photo that Teigen had changed no later than 2016.