Dax Shepard Jokes About “Three-Way” Marriage With Kristen Bell and Co-Host Monica Padman

Meet the modern-day version of Three's Company.

As Armchair Expert podcast co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two are so close they even joke Monica is a third wheel to Dax and wife Kristen Bell.



In fact, during the interview, Monica revealed the hilarious gift she recently got her co-host, which was a calendar that featured random male body parts for every month. This uniquely funny gift prompted host Jimmy Kimmel to ask about their working relationship.



"Absolutely, we're in a three-way marriage," Monica joked. "Well, we were in a three-way marriage."



When asked if she meant that in a sexual way, she playfully responded, "Not yet." Dax also chimed in, saying, "Unfortunately not. It's all the responsibilities of two wives without the sex."



The three are so close that in fact, the co-hosts revealed that Monica was living them during the beginning of the pandemic since they were already working together on the podcast.