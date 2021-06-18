Dax Shepard Jokes About “Three-Way” Marriage With Kristen Bell and Co-Host Monica Padman

Meet the modern-day version of Three's Company.
As Armchair Expert podcast co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the two are so close they even joke Monica is a third wheel to Dax and wife Kristen Bell.
In fact, during the interview, Monica revealed the hilarious gift she recently got her co-host, which was a calendar that featured random male body parts for every month. This uniquely funny gift prompted host Jimmy Kimmel to ask about their working relationship.
"Absolutely, we're in a three-way marriage," Monica joked. "Well, we were in a three-way marriage."
When asked if she meant that in a sexual way, she playfully responded, "Not yet." Dax also chimed in, saying, "Unfortunately not. It's all the responsibilities of two wives without the sex."
The three are so close that in fact, the co-hosts revealed that Monica was living them during the beginning of the pandemic since they were already working together on the podcast.
But, it sounds like things didn't last for too long between the comical trio.
"It hit critical mass a month in because Kristen ‘got COVID,'" Monica joked while using air quotes. "We thought. So, she was in her room quarantining on her own. At the same time, Dax broke his hand—couldn't make food, couldn't help with anything."
Dax added, "I had rods coming out of my fingers."
"And then I was there like, ‘Oh, I have to take care of all of these children while they're [Dax and Kristen] on vacation,'" Monica continued. "Okay…Bye!"
The Bless This Mess star also hilariously added that Monica did not take her time with the move-out process. He explained, "It was abrupt, she just, like, entered the living room and she had all of her belongings."
Monica concluded their story by quipping, "Like many marriages in quarantine, ours ended in divorce."