Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Fires Back at RHOC's Kelly Dodd as Feud Intensifies

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi isn't backing down after Kelly Dodd's recent comments about her.
When asked about GG, Kelly told Page Six on Wednesday, June 16 that she didn't know "who this woman is" and doesn't watch Shahs, before referring to GG as a "hater." This had followed GG writing on social media earlier this week that she was pleased to hear Kelly will not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.
On Thursday, June 17, GG then posted a video to Instagram to make it clear she didn't appreciate Kelly's latest remarks.
"Since you said you've never heard of me @kellyddodd allow me to reintroduce myself," the 39-year-old Shahs star captioned the post. "My name is Golnesa but sometimes it's Lochnesa. The 'sometimes' is up to you. Now come meet me at the karma cafe, today's special is humble pie."
In the footage, GG implied that someone who isn't familiar with other Bravo shows doesn't deserve to be a part of the network's offerings.
"So apparently, Kelly Dodd wants to talk a little bit of s--t and say she doesn't know my show, she's never seen it, doesn't know who I am," the reality TV mainstay said. "No problem, that's OK. It's probably why you're not even on Bravo anymore because if you don't know your own Bravo family, you don't belong in the Bravo family."
GG went on to say she's "been on Bravo a long time before you, and guess what, I'm gonna be on a long time after you."
She continued, "I'm an OG of my show, I'm a starter of my show, and I will be a closer of my show. It won't be the other way around—believe that, Miss Dodd. Enjoy your Fox News life, bye."
Later in the day, GG shared a clip from RHOC's season 11 reunion in which Kelly told Andy Cohen that if she could be on any other Bravo series, she would choose Shahs.
The drama began heating up on June 16 when GG commented on a post from Bravo's official Instagram account that announced Heather Dubrow's return to RHOC.
"Yessss!!! Love Heather! Soooo glad KD is gone. Sorry not sorry," GG wrote. She added, "Don't get me wrong, I've had my fair share of f--k ups, but there needs to be growth and some change towards a better good. I don't like insecure bullies who thrive off of belittling others. Out with the a** and in with the class!"
