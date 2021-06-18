Why John Cena's F9 Casting Was Unlike Any Other Audition Process

John Cena tells E! News' Daily Pop why his journey to play the brother of Vin Diesel's character in F9 was a unique experience for him.

The 44-year-old WWE star explains he was initially told that Vin, who portrays Dominic Toretto in the popular Fast & Furious franchise, wanted to speak with him. But John had no idea he was being considered to play Dom's long-lost brother, Jacob Toretto.

"I wasn't just offered the role," John shares in an exclusive clip from the interview. "It was actually, 'Hey, Vin Diesel would like to talk to you,' and I had no idea what it was about. And I met Vin at his training center, which was staggering to say the least, and we just spoke. We spoke as two humans for a little under two hours. And then at the end, he took a small social media video."

John explains that, rather than Vin telling him what he would need to know before joining such a massive franchise, Vin was assessing his passion for what the projects represent.