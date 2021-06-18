Kaitlyn Bristowe Shuts Down Criticism of Her "Different" Appearance With Refreshingly Honest Response

Weitere : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Kaitlyn Bristowe had no time for pretenses during her stint as the Bachelorette, and she's apparently kept up that same philosophy, six years later.

On Thursday, June 17, the 35-year-old reality TV personality shared a refreshingly forthright response after a Twitter user remarked that something seemed "different" about the star's look but that the person couldn't identify what would have changed. Kaitlyn returned to TV this month to join Tayshia Adams as co-hosts of Katie Thurston's current season of The Bachelorette.

In her reply, Kaitlyn wrote, "6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight [flexed-bicep emoji]."

The message earned plenty of praise from fans who were impressed that the Dancing With the Stars winner, who recently got engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation standout Jason Tartick, was so candid.