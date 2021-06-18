How the Stars of Kevin Can F**K Himself Are Honoring the Sitcom Wives That Came Before

Weitere : "Kevin Can F**k Himself" Cast Talks New AMC Series

The life of a sitcom wife is never easy, and it often isn't pleasant, either.

If she's not the butt of the joke, she's married to the butt of the joke, and has to put up with his shenanigans, or his parents, or his friends, or all three. Sometimes, she gets unceremoniously killed off in favor of bringing in another woman, like she never even mattered at all.

That's what happened on Kevin Can Wait back in 2017. In case you completely forgot about Kevin Can Wait, it was a CBS sitcom starring Kevin James as a man named Kevin (shocker) who had just retired from the police force but found that retirement was not all he dreamed it would be. Erinn Hayes played his wife, Donna, in season one. After a successful guest star run from James' former King of Queens co-star Leah Remini, Hayes was simply killed off, and Remini became the female lead of the show.

The second season picked up a year after Donna's death, with no explanation as to how she died.

"The goal was to give Kevin's character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy]," executive producer Rob Long told TVLine at the time. "Also, out of respect for the character of Donna—and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her—it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character."