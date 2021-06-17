Tati Westbrook Returns to YouTube With Stunning Revelations on Her Marriage, Legal Drama & Death Threats

Weitere : Is Shane Dawson Coming Back to YouTube?

YouTube's OG beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook has returned to the spotlight after more than a year in the shadows.

The Tati Beauty co-founder uploaded her first video of 2021 on Thursday, June 17, announcing she's back to using her channel after a "terrible time in my life."

"Obviously, I was so super stressed out, but I'm going to stop right there. I don't want to talk about it," she said, alluding to her very public falling out with fellow YouTube stars James Charles, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson. "That past event seems to want to follow me everywhere I go."

Out of transparency, however, Tati admitted she's ready to explain what really transpired during her time away. "When I pulled back I stopped communication with everyone in the beauty community," she shared. "I haven't talked to anyone in over a year. I really took a break and I needed to for my peace of mind."

Moreover, Tati stated she's not involved in any legal battles with James, Jeffree or Shane. In her last video shared in June 2020, the vlogger accused Jeffree and Shane of "defamatory" actions and warned that she was "still well within the statute of limitations for bringing a civil action to seek recovery for my damages."