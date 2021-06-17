The Hills: New Beginnings' Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

The Hills is getting a teeny new cast member: Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant!
On Thursday, June 17, the MTV star announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, just over a year after they started dating.
Kaitlynn posted a silhouette of her growing baby bump while on vacation with her man at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo. While much of the couple's romance is unwritten, Kaitlynn did offer some insight into their relationship during a December interview.
"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," the 32-year-old lifestyle blogger revealed on the Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast. "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."
While Kaitlynn previously made headlines for her romances with Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus, she's been making an effort over the last year to keep her love life out of the spotlight. "I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids," she explained. "I don't want to do overly public things." However, as she pointed out, she's not trying to hide her relationship, noting, "I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me."
As for how this partnership differs from her previous couplings, Kaitlynn said Kris' personality is a major factor. "I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated," she noted.
Kris is a fashion designer who co-founded his own company called Brock Collection with ex-wife Laura Vassar, where he serves as creative director. Kaitlynn said "he's more mature than me by far," and, as an added bonus, can always weigh in with a sartorial opinion, a plus when your life plays out on camera.
A year before her romance with Kris, Kaitlynn called it quits with husband—and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star—Brody, with reps for the duo confirming to E! News in August 2019 that they decided to amicably separate.
Weeks later, Kaitlynn embarked on whirlwind romance with Miley before the two parted ways in September 2019. As for what she took away from brief time together, Kaitlynn told Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall in June 2020, "It's so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too...It's so rough. But there's also a lot to be gained and learned from that."
As for Kris, his and Laura's 2014 nuptials were featured in Vogue. Their son is a frequent fixture on Kris' Instagram, and it appears he continues to maintain a professional partnership with Laura.
Alluding to her relationship with Kris, Kaitlynn went on to share, "With the person that I've been seeing recently, I'm trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place."