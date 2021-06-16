Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Yet Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick is going above and beyond for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's 20th birthday.
Though four days have passed since the model marked two decades on this earth, the reality TV star continues to shower her with love and gifts. E! News can confirm the Lord most recently presented Amelia with a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500.
The photo titled "Sadle II" shows a model wearing tights and a blazer as she sits atop a saddle perched on a chair. The artwork was previously featured in a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes and is widely considered one of Newton's most provocative prints.
E! News can additionally confirm the Flip It Like Disick star purchased the German-American photographer's art piece with EthereumPay's $EPAY Crypto at the ArtLife Gallery's pop-up in Miami's design district. Scott's purchase was the first for the payment processor.
Avery Andon, the founder of ArtLife Gallery, tells E! News Scott purchased the print because "he wanted something timeless."
"Helmut Newton was the original bad boy rock star photographer of his day, so that energy really resonated with Scott," Avery adds. "The specific work he selected is one of the most iconic and sought after."
Over the weekend, the 38-year-old father of three presented Amelia with a diamond-embellished cross necklace. Amelia choked back tears as Scott helped her put the accessory on, while party-goers watched with adoration.
A source shared the two finished off their night at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach where they "made a quick appearance in the DJ booth before heading back to their hotel for the evening."
Scott isn't the only one doling out the big bucks in the name of love. For his 38th birthday last month, Amelia gifted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a new Harley Davidson. Scott bragged about the present on social media, writing, "New Harley can't complain. Thanks @ameliagray."
Amelia even celebrated the occasion on Instagram, declaring her love for the birthday boy in a complimentary caption. "Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. I can't imagine what i would do without you," she shared. "Thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i'm so lucky. i'm so blessed to have met you. I love you."
