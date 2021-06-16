One Guy Appears to Ruin Everything in New Bachelorette Promo

One guy on The Bachelorette is about to make a Thom-ass of himself and a Thom-mess of the show.

According to a new promo, exclusive to E! News, the men appear to be revolting against one guy named Thomas. Thomas might just not be there for the right reasons, and might be more interested in becoming the next Bachelor than actually being with Katie Thurston.

The drama gets so intense that the rose ceremony gets stalled, and Nick Viall is called in to "hold you guys accountable." We don't yet know what Nick's holding them accountable for, but Thomas doesn't exactly seem thrilled when Nick calls his name. Another guy calls someone (presumably Thomas) a pathological liar, and another accuses him of only being on the show for a platform. Thomas says he's willing to do anything it takes, "including throwing out the 'love' word."

Cue Katie with hearts in her eyes. "I'm just happy you're here!"