9 Luxury Beauty Brands You Can Buy on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love hearing about (and testing) the latest beauty products, but who has the time to go out to a store or wait for a package to be delivered? Not us, that's for sure. That's why we've been relying on Amazon for our premium beauty items. By the time you get that "your order has shipped" email from other websites, you'll already get your package from Amazon. They have that reliable Prime shipping for the major brands we know and love. Why wait if you don't have to?

In case you didn't realize, Amazon carries some of our absolute favorite products from Oribe, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, in addition to other brands. Keep on scrolling to find out about the premium beauty brands you can shop from Amazon and which products we adore.