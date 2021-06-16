Go Inside Matthew Perry's Newly Sold $21 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

After nearly two years on the market, Matthew Perry has sold his Los Angeles penthouse for $21.6 million.

The Friends actor previously listed the abode for $35 million, but, according to The Los Angeles Times, Perry accepted an offer $14 million under the initial asking price. And though it isn't what Perry wanted, the newspaper notes this is southern California's priciest condo sale since 2015.

Compared to a "floating palace," the home occupies the entire 40th floor of the luxury building. While it doesn't contain a Magna Doodle on the front door, it does have eight bathrooms and four bedrooms. The master suite alone features a fireplace, a seating area and large closets.

According to the Compass listing, the 9,290-square-foot space also includes a high-end kitchen, a "grand" living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a "plush" screening room. If that's not enough, the new home owner can also take in the city and ocean views from the penthouse's four massive terraces. Residents can also enjoy several amenities, including a pool, gym, movie theater and even private wine storage.