Chrissy TeigenKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Go Inside Matthew Perry's Newly Sold $21 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

It's not exactly the Friends apartment, but the new owner of Matthew Perry's Los Angeles condo has every amenity under the sun after dropping $21.6 million on the property.

von Elyse Dupre, Cydney Contreras Jun 16, 2021 21:09Tags
WohnenFreundschaftWohnenMatthew Perry
Matthew Perry, Real Estate, HomeNBC; Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth

After nearly two years on the market, Matthew Perry has sold his Los Angeles penthouse for $21.6 million.

The Friends actor previously listed the abode for $35 million, but, according to The Los Angeles Times, Perry accepted an offer $14 million under the initial asking price. And though it isn't what Perry wanted, the newspaper notes this is southern California's priciest condo sale since 2015.

Compared to a "floating palace," the home occupies the entire 40th floor of the luxury building. While it doesn't contain a Magna Doodle on the front door, it does have eight bathrooms and four bedrooms. The master suite alone features a fireplace, a seating area and large closets.

According to the Compass listing, the 9,290-square-foot space also includes a high-end kitchen, a "grand" living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a "plush" screening room. If that's not enough, the new home owner can also take in the city and ocean views from the penthouse's four massive terraces. Residents can also enjoy several amenities, including a pool, gym, movie theater and even private wine storage.

Ansehen
"Friends'" Ross & Monica Gellar's Mom Settles Break Debate

To see more of the luxurious space, check out the gallery below.

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
A "Mansion in the Sky"

We can see where the penthouse gets its name.

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Plenty of Space

According to Compass, architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano worked on this place to create a "stunning palette of textures and colors that are both contemporary and classic."

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
A High-End Kitchen

You can invite all of your "Friends" over for dinner with this kitchen.

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Room for Fun and Games

Anyone up for a round of pool?

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Movie Night

You can binge watch all of your favorite shows in this screening room.

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
Morning Views

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view every morning?

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
City Skyline

What a sight!

Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth for Compass
L.A. Lights

You can catch some gorgeous sunsets in the City of Angels.

Top Stories

1

Erika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw Representation After Documentary

2
Update

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

3

Lauren Burnham Asks for Prayers for Baby Who Has to Stay in Hospital

Happy house hunting!

Top Stories

1

Erika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw Representation After Documentary

2
Update

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

3

Lauren Burnham Asks for Prayers for Baby Who Has to Stay in Hospital

4

Travis Scott Says He Loves "Wifey" Kylie Jenner at Gala With Stormi

5

Sammi Giancola Fuels More Christian Biscardi Breakup Rumors